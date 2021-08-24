Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,305.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $179,305.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

