Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.78. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 4,265 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

