Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $87.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.40 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -510.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

