Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

