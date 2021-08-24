Insider Buying: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 800 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.