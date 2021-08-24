Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,101,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.60. 297,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.15. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

