Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 566 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:INSP traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,928. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.50.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
