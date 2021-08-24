Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 566 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INSP traded up $6.54 on Tuesday, reaching $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,928. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

