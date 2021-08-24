Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 472,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

