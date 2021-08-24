Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 53.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $309,979.43 and approximately $128,305.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 131% higher against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

