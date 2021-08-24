Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,527 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $20,463,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.