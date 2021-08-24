Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,527 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $20,463,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

