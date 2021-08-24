Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 80,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 890,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,524 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.