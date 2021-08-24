InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 200.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

