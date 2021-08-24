International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Arnhold LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.84. 2,352,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,646. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

