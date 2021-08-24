International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

