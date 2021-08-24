International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 306,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

