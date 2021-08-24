International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Money Express by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

