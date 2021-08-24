Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Intuit stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.02. 1,609,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $555.03.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.67.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.