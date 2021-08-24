Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 27,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

