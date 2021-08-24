Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.50. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

