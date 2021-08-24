Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $155.40. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

