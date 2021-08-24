Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. 63,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

