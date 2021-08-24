Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Holdings Decreased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RZG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RZG traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.00. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.