Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,669 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical volume of 1,816 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on AAP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.65. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

