IoTeX Achieves Market Capitalization of $684.72 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $684.72 million and $62.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00147262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.