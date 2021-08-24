iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IDEV opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $70.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.