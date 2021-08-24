iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

