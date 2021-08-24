iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.04. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $126.66.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.