iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,071,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $70.25. 272,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,706. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

