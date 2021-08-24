iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. 748,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

