iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,475,725 shares.The stock last traded at $25.79 and had previously closed at $25.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

