iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 185,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,638. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.28.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

