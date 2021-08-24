iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $100.63.

