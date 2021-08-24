iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $286.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

