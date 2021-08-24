iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 128.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 1,706,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,368. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

