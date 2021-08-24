iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.17

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 42110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.33.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.