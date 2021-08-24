iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294,434 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. 23,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,126. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.