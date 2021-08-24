iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,387 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 17,756,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,968,309. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

