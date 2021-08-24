iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nwam LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.17. 220,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

