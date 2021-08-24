iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,987. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91.

