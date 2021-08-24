Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $444,790.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

