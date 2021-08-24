Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.28 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $2.28 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

