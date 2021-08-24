Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRM. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.67 during trading on Tuesday. 2,243,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,601,764. The company has a market cap of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

