ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.41 on Friday. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.