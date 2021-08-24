Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

