Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.
Shares of ITRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $601.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
