Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $601.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

