Ixcoin (IXC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,209,619 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

