Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $701.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.