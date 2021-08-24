Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

