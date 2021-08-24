Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

