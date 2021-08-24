Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Perficient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,987. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $109.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

